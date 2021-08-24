Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.82. 2,277,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

