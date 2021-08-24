Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.61. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 6,279 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

