Efinity Hits Market Cap of $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

