ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Purchases 49,300 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -587.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.89 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

