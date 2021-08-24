Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.