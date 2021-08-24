Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

