Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,661. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

