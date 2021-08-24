EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $152.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $174.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

