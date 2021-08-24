Earnbase (ENB) Trading Up 52.8% Over Last 7 Days

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Earnbase has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar. Earnbase has a market cap of $922,610.40 and $12,321.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for $7.60 or 0.00015659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00157614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,593.71 or 1.00183467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.78 or 0.00995327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.97 or 0.06601359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

