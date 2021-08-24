Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $153.79. 10,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,173. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.46. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

