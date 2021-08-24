Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.90.

TSE DND traded up C$1.70 on Tuesday, hitting C$48.29. 49,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,491. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$19.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.05.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

