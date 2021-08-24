Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.