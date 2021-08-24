Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,098 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,565.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

