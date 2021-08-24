Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Celanese by 6.6% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Celanese by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $155.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

