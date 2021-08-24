Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $678,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

