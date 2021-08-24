Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $631,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.