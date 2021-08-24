Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,676 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $444.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.78 and a 1 year high of $446.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

