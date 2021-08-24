Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 104.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.