Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) & PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Critical Analysis

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 27.73 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -405.09 PDF Solutions $88.05 million 9.43 -$40.36 million ($1.17) -19.06

Duck Creek Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -13.26% -2.36% -2.05% PDF Solutions -49.71% -19.40% -16.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83 PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $49.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats PDF Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.