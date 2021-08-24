Doyle Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONV stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $71.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.