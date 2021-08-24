Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $102,261,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $358.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.