Doyle Wealth Management Has $469,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.