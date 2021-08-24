DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.75. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 11,947 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DouYu International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 694,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

