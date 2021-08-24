Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOMO stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.97.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

