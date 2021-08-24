Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of DG opened at $234.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

