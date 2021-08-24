Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $234.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.08. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.