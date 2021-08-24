DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Cap of $562,268.52

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, DMScript has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $562,268.52 and $267,026.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.