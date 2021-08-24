DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.71. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.