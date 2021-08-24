Digital Reserve Currency Market Cap Hits $3.06 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1.07 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00481912 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.