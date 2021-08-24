DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $125.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

