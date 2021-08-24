Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

DSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $4,172,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

