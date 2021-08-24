Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 940,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,110 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $42,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,748. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

