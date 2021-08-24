Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acme United by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACU stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 7.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $31,086.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,841 shares of company stock valued at $408,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

