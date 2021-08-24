Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,687. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.29. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

