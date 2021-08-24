Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $355,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

