Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,335 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 5.80% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $102,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 195,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 902.48 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

