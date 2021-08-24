Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,679,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 127,105 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $162,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $1,717,560. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

