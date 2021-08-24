Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,898 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $73,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 44.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $66.37. 383,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 276.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

