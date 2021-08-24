Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,069 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of L3Harris Technologies worth $267,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 650,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,735. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.