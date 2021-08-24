Diageo plc (DGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,521.08 ($46.00) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The stock has a market cap of £82.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,518.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 230 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have bought 237 shares of company stock valued at $852,670 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

