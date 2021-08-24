dHedge DAO Hits Market Cap of $18.36 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.00815769 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,751,928 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

