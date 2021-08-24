DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Down 0.4% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $269.45 or 0.00558509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $165,726.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

