Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $347.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $347.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

EL opened at $336.29 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $339.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,889 shares of company stock worth $102,867,843. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

