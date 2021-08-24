Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

DM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:DM opened at $8.16 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,653,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

