DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce $3.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $3.70 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DermTech.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 17,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.80. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in DermTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

