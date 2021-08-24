Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $126,230.68 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DNLI stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 325,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,213. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

