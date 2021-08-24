Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $126,230.68 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DNLI stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 325,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,213. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
