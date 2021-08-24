Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 2,544 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $645,500.00.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

