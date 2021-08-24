DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.70 or 0.00372460 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00952219 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

