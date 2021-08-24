Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $99.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

