DeHive Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00155035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,199.30 or 1.00353917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.28 or 0.00993733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.32 or 0.06640368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

